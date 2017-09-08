St. Louis Joins Fight for Amazon Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It seems like every major city in North America wants to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to town, so what are some others in the Midwest going to offer?

Memphis plans to pitch its infrastructure. Its international airport is home to a FedEx hub and has the best rail and river infrastructure around, according to officials there.

Indianapolis thinks it’s a contender with its already strong relationship with Amazon, but admits it’s not the hottest destination for millennial tech workers.

Louisville is one of the smaller metros interested at 1.3 million. Amazon’s minimum requirement is 1 million. It issued general statements about the benefits of their city but didn’t say what specifically, if anything, they’d do to attract the retailer.

Cincinnati could also be a contender. Amazon is already building an international air cargo hub across the river at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky international airport.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Jeff Bezos about the second headquarters before the announcement was made. The city claiming its led corporate relocations for the past four years and has the infrastructure to get anywhere in the world.

Nashville plans to pitch its lack of income tax and friendly quality of life, but admits it lacks the public transit infrastructure.

Kansas City is reportedly interested but the airport could fall short.

Minneapolis is already home to Best Buy and Target and has a growing public transit system. The twin cities are working with the state to come up with a proposal there.

So what will it take to get the Amazon headquarters to be built here in St. Louis? CBS news business analyst Jill Schlessinger says three words come to mind, great tax incentives.

“They probably want an affordable deal. My guess would be a place like St. Louis could be fabulous. It’s right in the middle of the country, great airport,” she says.

The big question local leaders have to ask is how much are taxpayers willing to bend to get a company like Amazon.

