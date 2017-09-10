TV Doctor Speaks About Zika Virus In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois officials are launching a new ad campaign about the Zika virus featuring actor Brian Tee of the TV series “Chicago Med .”
Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the NBC program. He and his wife recently had a baby. Tee says his love for her and knowing that Zika virus causes birth defects prompted him to speak out.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is airing the spots on more than 200 radio and TV stations in cooperation with the Illinois Broadcasters Association ‘s Public Education Partnership .
In the public-service spots, Tee explains that Zika virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. It can result in birth defects.
Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says most infected with Zika virus don’t have symptoms.
