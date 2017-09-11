Body of Missing Brentwood Teen Identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The family of missing Brentwood teenager Sam Heisel released a statement over the weekend, saying the body found in Peruque Creek in O’ Fallon Missouri Saturday morning is that of Sam Heisel.
The statement says- “It is with excruciating pain in our hearts we share that Sam was found dead today in O’Fallon Missouri.”
Heisel went missing from his home in Brentwood last Tuesday morning.
O’Fallon Police say they will release more information after the medical examiner’s investigation.