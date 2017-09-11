Growing Number of Religious Missourians ‘Unaffiliated’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The number of people claiming to be unaffiliated with any religious group is growing, in both Missouri and Illinois, according to a new national survey by the Public Religion Research Institute.

In Missouri, white evangelical protestants are the largest religious group at 28 percent. Religiously unaffiliated is the second largest at 20 percent, with white mainline protestants right behind them at 19 percent.

In Illinois, Catholics make up a quarter of all residents, followed closely by the religiously unaffiliated at 23 percent. White Evangelicals and White Mainline Protestants are tied for third at 13 percent.

