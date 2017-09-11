Missouri Puppies Linked to Multi-State Campylobacter Outbreak

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Puppies sold in Missouri, and possibly the St. Louis area, have been linked to a Campylobacter outbreak, that has affected at least 39 people, across seven states.

Petland, a national pet store chain, has been linked to the outbreak by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). The outbreak began on Sept. 15, 2016, but the most recent case was discovered on September 1, 2017.

The report doesn’t include which Petland stores the outbreak has been linked to, but there are four Petland locations in Missouri: St. Louis, two in the Kansas City area and Joplin.

Campylobacter can spread through contact with dog feces. It usually does not spread from one person to another. The illness among the most common causes of bacterial infections in humans worldwide, with symptoms that can range from diarrhea and lethargy that lasts a day to severe diarrhea and abdominal pain (and occasionally fever) that lasts for several weeks, states About-Campylobacter.com.

Of the persons affected by the illness, 12 are Petland employees, but 27 recently purchased a puppy from Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or live in a home with a puppy sold through Petland before illness began.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook