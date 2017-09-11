Remember Jack Buck’s 9/11 Poem: ‘We Won’t Start, But We Will End The Fight’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On September 17, 2001, before the first St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium since the September 11th attacks, Jack Buck delivered an emotional speech.

Here is the full poem:

Since this nation was founded under God,

more than 200 years ago,

we’ve been the bastion of freedom . . .

The light which keeps the free world aglow.

We do not covet the possessions of others,

we are blessed with the bounty we share.

We have rushed to help other nations . . .

Anything . . . Anytime . . . Anywhere.

War is just not our nature . . .

We won’t start, but we will end the fight.

If we are involved,

we shall be resolved,

to protect what we know is right.

We’ve been challenged by a cowardly foe,

who strikes and then hides from our view.

With one voice, we say there’s no choice today,

there is only one thing to do.

Everyone is saying the same thing,

and praying that we end these senseless moments we are living.

As our fathers did before, we shall win this unwanted war.

as our children will enjoy the future we’ll be giving.

– Jack Buck

September 2001

