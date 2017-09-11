St. Charles Could Lose Federal Highway Money

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties would get less federal highway money under a proposed new funding formula under debate at the East West Gateway Council of Government. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is fighting the changes, which he says would force them to scrap road projects.

“We’re talking about next year’s funding, which if we don’t get the projects we need, we’ll see a real impact within two years,” he says.

Under the plan, St. Charles share of the road money, which was 12 percent last year, would be cut down to 7 percent next year. Jefferson County got 12 percent last year. That would fall to 5 percent. And Franklin County would go from 6 percent of the pie down to 4 percent. The only winner would be St. Louis county, jumping from 50 percent last year to 66 percent next. Road funding for St. Louis city would stat they same at ten percent of the total.

