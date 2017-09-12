Meet the St. Louis Blues National Anthem Contest Winners

ST. LOUIS (SLSO) – Today, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis Blues announced the winners of a National Anthem audition event. Each of the nine winners will perform the anthem at a Blues game during the 2017-2018 season. The audition was part of an ongoing partnership between the SLSO and Blues.

The winners competed against hundreds of contestants from the St. Louis region. The auditions were held at Powell Hall on August 26. Vocal soloists, ensembles, and instrumentalists were part of the competition. The judges were Blues National Anthem Singer Charles Glenn, SLSO Principal Cellist Daniel Lee, and St. Louis Symphony Chorus Director Amy Kaiser.

The winners are Alex Armstrong, James Bertels, Rebecca Drury, Scott Kennebeck, Joseph Niemeyer, The River Kittens, Saxissimo, Abigail Stahlschmidt, and Montel Moore, who is also a St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus member.

Dates for their performances have yet to be determined.

