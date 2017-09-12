Missouri Highway Patrol Continues Narcan Training

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers and officers from local agencies are still learning how to use Nalaxone, a nasal spray that helps reverse opioid overdoses, more commonly called Narcan.
Nicole Browning is a counselor with the St. Louis-based National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
READ MORE: St. Louis Police Begin Narcan Training
“I think what’s exciting here is that they’re going to be equipped to respond to those calls and hopefully that keeps someone alive long enough to be able to access treatment,” she says.
Browning says officers in St. Charles County have so far prevented 50 overdose deaths by using Narcan.