Dexter Fowler Using Twitter For Good, Not The ‘Goons’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dexter Fowler’s 233,000-plus Twitter followers are accustomed to seeing the professional ballplayer’s kindness. But this past week, he’s gone above and beyond.

Last Friday, he announced that he and his wife would be donating $50,000 to retired NBA player Tim Duncan’s hurricane relief fund for the Virgin Islands, Duncan’s home country.

The Fowler's (my wife & I) just donated $50,000. "A little bit helps a lot". You can donate too. Link below. https://t.co/bB2gzvVvTJ — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) September 9, 2017

The day before he helped make one young girls dream come true.

https://twitter.com/DexterFowler/status/905870528564535296

Hailey, we'd love to have you join us at Busch Stadium! We'll be in touch! https://t.co/hoXplAYdRU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2017

Hailey Dawson, 7, has an awesome bionic hand, which she needs becuase she was born without three fingers on her right hand. But she loves baseball and it’s her dream to throw out the first pitch at every MLB stadium.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

Next season, Hailey will come to St. Louis.

Good news #STLCards fans, Hailey will be joining us for a first pitch during the 2018 season! Oh, and @DexterFowler Hailey says hi! 👋 https://t.co/o2Ddz8MWYJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2017

Fowler joined KMOX’s Chris Hrabe after Tuesday’s 13-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hrabe asked the centerfielder about what drives him to be so charitable.

“You try to do good things on social media,” Fowler says. “You’ve got all the goons out there who are just ignorant, but you try to do as much good as you can while you can.

“We’re at this platform and all we can do is help. You see people in need and that’s what you want to do is help.”

You can hear their full conversation here:



