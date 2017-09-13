Franklin County Authorities Capture Elusive Car Thief

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOX) — Franklin County authorities say they’ve captured the man who led them on a brief chase this morning on westbound Interstate 44 just west of St. Clair.
Police say the speeding silver Lexus SUV without license plates passed a detective around 7:45 a.m. He caught up to the suspect near the rest area — the suspect lost control of the vehicle when he tried to cross over to the service road from the interstate, the car flipped and the man ran away.
Deputies caught him several hours later, around 2:15 p.m., and arrested him without incident.
He’s being identified only as a 31-year-old white man from St. Louis. The car was stolen from Manchester.