Metrolink Planning Barricades to Lower Crime

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says the trains are safer, but more work needs to be done.

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–Three months after a series of deadly shootings along the Metrolink line prompted local counties to cooperate on light rail security, organizers say it’s working.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says the trains are safer, as more police are riding the light rail line, and all the jurisdictions are coordinating their coverage.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson along with St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger talk Metrolink security.

But challenges remain. On Sunday a man shoved a woman down a flight of stairs at the South Grand station for no apparent reason. Police are investigating.

Belmar says the next step is a pilot program to put up barricades at a few stations to see if allowing only paying customers on the trains helps lower crime.

Laclede's Landing MetroLink station

(Photo via mtram.mashke.org/Yury Maller)

The chief says the stations where the barricades will go up has not yet been finalized. A decision could come September 22, when the BiState board of directors meets with area police.

