Mayor Waits for Stockley Verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – From her window across the street, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson can see the barricades around the court house, but she can only guess when the judge will announce a verdict in the Jason Stockley case.
“I do not know when the verdict will come out and I don’t know what the verdict will be… The judge has not said how much time he’s going to give,” she says.
Krewson says she’d like to have 24 hours notice, but she stopped short of criticizing the judge for his silence. Former Police Officer Jason Stockely is accused of killing an un-armed motorist after a police chase, and then planting a gun to make it look like self-defense.