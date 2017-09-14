Multiple Sources: Jason Stockley Verdict To Be Announced Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple sources have told KMOX that Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson’s verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley will be announced Friday.

It is not known what time the announcement will be made.

Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday “took the initial steps” to activate the Missouri National Guard in anticipation of possible events related to the Stockley verdict.

“As Governor, I am committed to protecting everyone’s constitutional right to protest peacefully while also protecting people’s lives, homes, and communities. Taking the steps to put the Missouri National Guard on standby is a necessary precaution,” Greitens said in a statement.

Stockley’s trial was for the 2011 shooting death of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. After a high-speed chase in North St. Louis in December 2011, Stockley shot Smith, killing him.

Stockley is white, and 24-year-old Smith was black.

Stockley waived his right to a jury trail. Closing arguments were made August 9.

There are metal barricades around the downtown courthouse and police department in anticipation of the verdict announcement.

Protesters warn there will be disruptions across the city if Stockley is found not guilty.

“The reaction is going to be something that the city, and St. Louis doesn’t want to see or want to have. There’s going to be disruption everywhere. If we don’t get justice, there will be no peace,” Lashell Eikerenkoetter told KMOX.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook