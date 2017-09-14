Muny Explains Why Concerts aren’t on the Table

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While it’s often been asked why, the Muny is not actively looking to add any concerts or big events at its 11,000 seat venue in Forest Park.
Marketing director Kwofe Coleman says the Muny wants to keep its good relationship with others using the park for special events.
“The calendar is pretty well defined and everyone is very gracious n that there’s ten weeks that we have that we do musical theater, for the ,most part we have free run for parking and for traffic,” he says.
Coleman also said the Muny stage is not equipped to handle the types of lighting and sound needed for concerts of today, and they have a limited window available due to weather restrictions.