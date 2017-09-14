Tickets For Potential Playoff Cardinals Games Go On Sale Next Week

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – As postseason play approaches, tickets for potential Cardinals Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at noon CT.

Based on the final standings, the Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday, October 4, and Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, respectively.

Tickets for the potential NL Wild Card and NLDS games will be available at cardinals.com, via phone at 314.345.9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.

In advance of the public sale, fans can also guarantee ticket access for all 2017 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2018 season tickets.

Ticketing details for possible Tiebreaker, National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.

For a full calendar of the 2017 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.

