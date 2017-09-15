4 Officers Assaulted, Several Protesters Arrested During Downtown Demonstrations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole held a joint news conference Friday evening at police headquarters following a day of protests in downtown St. Louis.

Police said that for the most part, demonstrations have been peaceful, but there have been some tense moments where agitators became destructive.

According to O’Toole, four police officers were assaulted during the protests. One officer was treated for a hand injury, and the others were not treated — one was hit with a water bottle, one was knocked off a bike and the other was pinned on a bike.

St. Louis police said on Twitter that several protesters threw water bottles and/or rocks at officers.

Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/LIl2OxKhcO — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Agitators damaging a police car. Those causing destruction distract from the mission of peaceful protesters. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/Rbtpo1gAxc — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

A total of 13 arrests were made Friday – one in the morning at Washington and 14th, and 12 people were arrested in the 300 block of North Tucker for various charges.

Here's a look at damage done to a police SUV parked along Clark @ Tucker. Arrests made. pic.twitter.com/1UcU7YKLwa — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) September 15, 2017

“We’re committed to protecting 1st Amendment rights, and equally committed to enforcing law and keeping citizens safe,” O’Toole said.