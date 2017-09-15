4th Annual Fall Fest Starts This Weekend on S. Grand

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A celebration of community and neighborhood this Saturday on South Grand. Rachel Witt with the South Grand Community Improvement District says it’s also a celebration of retail. Over the past decade, St. Louis’ International Avenue has seen more businesses.
“We’re almost at 100 percent occupancy in our business district,” she says.
Witt says the six neighborhoods surrounding South Grand continue to grow in density as more people move to the area. Tomorrow’s Fall Fest will feature 40 retail vendors and community organizations, games, crafts, music and dance. And of course, with more than 14 different nations and ethnicity represented, plenty of food. Fall Fest is in its 4th year.