Circuit Attorney Says Evidence Proved Stockley Was Guilty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney was quick to announce her reaction to the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.
“Needless to say, I’m disappointed in the court’s decision.”
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says while convctions are hard to win in officer involved shootings, “I am confident that we presented sufficient evidence at a trial to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jason Stockley was guilty of murder in the first degree.”
Gardner is calling for reform in the way police shootings are investigated, so that police aren’t investigating their fellow officers. She is also calling for calm among protestors.
“Disruption of our community is not the answer,” she said sternly. “This is not the time to allow a few in our community to create senseless disruption and cause useless devastation.”
“I would do nothing different,” she says. “I stand by my team, and I stand by their decision, and my decision, to proceed with this case.”