Downtown Businesses Hit By Vandals Following Protest Outside St. Louis Police Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What started as a peaceful gathering of approximately 2,000 demonstrators turned into a night of vandalism and violence in downtown St. Louis.

At 3:00 pm on Sunday, a planned protest over the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith started outside St. Louis Police Headquarters at 20th and Olive.

St. Louis Police provided updates on Twitter as demonstrators marched through downtown and returned back to police headquarters. According to police, the protest was peaceful.

The demonstrators have returned back to police headquarters on Olive where they continue their peaceful demonstration. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 17, 2017

Just after 5:00 pm, police tweeted that a group of people began throwing debris at police officers.

Group near HQ throwing debris @ officers following a traffic stop. If group cannot be peaceful, they will be ordered to leave. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Around 6:30 pm, police began reporting incidents of vandalism – broken windows and property damage throughout downtown.

We have reports of significant property damage in Downtown #STL. Will update soon. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Group of criminals continue to work their way through Downtown creating chaos. Officers working to secure the area. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Criminals have caused serious property damage in the downtown area. This destruction will not be tolerated. #stlverdict pic.twitter.com/qNl2VwTVmp — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Police then began trying to get the crowd to disperse.

Police giving order to disperse immediately at Tucker and Pine. This is no longer a peaceful protest. #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Officers in personal protection gear have arrived on the scene in Downtown to disperse unruly crowd. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

As officers continue to disperse unruly crowd, commuters in Downtown may experience delays and temporary street closures. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Police say several arrests were made, no exact numbers have been given at this time.

At least one police officer was injured and St. Louis County Police reported that some of their officers had an unknown chemical thrown at them.

Thx @STLFireDept for decontaminating our officers that had more unknown chemicals thrown on them downtown. pic.twitter.com/9XJQeoBKO7 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017

Officers confiscate bottles with unknown chemicals used to against police tonight in downtown #stl pic.twitter.com/PUaJagBzn2 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017

KMOX’s Alex Degman was live on the scene as one police officer was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Authorities say his injuries were not life threatening.

