Downtown Businesses Hit By Vandals Following Protest Outside St. Louis Police Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What started as a peaceful gathering of approximately 2,000 demonstrators turned into a night of vandalism and violence in downtown St. Louis.
At 3:00 pm on Sunday, a planned protest over the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith started outside St. Louis Police Headquarters at 20th and Olive.
St. Louis Police provided updates on Twitter as demonstrators marched through downtown and returned back to police headquarters. According to police, the protest was peaceful.
Just after 5:00 pm, police tweeted that a group of people began throwing debris at police officers.
Around 6:30 pm, police began reporting incidents of vandalism – broken windows and property damage throughout downtown.
Police then began trying to get the crowd to disperse.
Police say several arrests were made, no exact numbers have been given at this time.
At least one police officer was injured and St. Louis County Police reported that some of their officers had an unknown chemical thrown at them.
KMOX’s Alex Degman was live on the scene as one police officer was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Authorities say his injuries were not life threatening.
Watch Degman’s Facebook Live video here: