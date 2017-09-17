Greitens: ‘You Break a Window, You’re Going to be Behind Bars’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has commented on what turned into a violent evening of protesting in University City Saturday night.

Greitens posted the following Facebook post early Sunday morning:

“Saturday night, some criminals decided to pick up rocks and break windows. They thought they’d get away with it. They were wrong. Our officers caught ‘em, cuffed ‘em, and threw ‘em in jail.

In the past, our leaders let people break windows, loot, start fires. They let them do it. Not this time. Tonight, the police arrested the vandals. At this moment, they’re all sitting in a jail cell. They’re gonna wake up and face felony charges.

These aren’t protestors, these are criminals.