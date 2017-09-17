Robbery/Shooting in Casino Queen

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOX)-Three men disguising their identities and carrying assault weapons robbed the Casino Queen and shot an unarmed security guard early Sunday morning. Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. tells KMOX they walked in the Casino’s front doors at about 2:50 am. “Obviously, that got everybody’s attention,” he says. “At that time of the morning there were not too many people on the casino. They went to the first cage inside and left with an undisclosed amount of money”

Dye says one of them shot the guard, possibly thinking he was armed or a police officer.

He says the guard was very seriously injured, but is expected to survive. “He’s in stable condition. It will definitely be a long road to recovery.”

Investigators are looking over casino surveillance video trying to get a good description of the suspects to release to the public. “A lot of different tapes and a lot of different angles that we’re looking at the video from, trying to get the best pictures of them zoomed in that we possibly can.”

Anyone with information on the crime should call Illinois State Police at 618-973-3050.



