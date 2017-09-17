Sterling K. Brown Wins 2nd Career Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sterling K. Brown is the winner of Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “This Is Us.” Elisabeth Moss is the winner of Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

A St. Louis native, Brown plays a man adopted into a white family and finds his comfortable lifestyle as a successful father and husband rocked when he discovers his birth father and the lies his adopted mother told him.

It is Brown’s second Emmy win — he won last year for his portrayal of O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden in the FX series “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Brown nodded as the crowd gave him extra applause. He told the audience that before he was an actor, he was a fan. He also thanked his “This Is Us” co-stars, saying they are the best white adopted family a black actor could hope for.

Moss plays one of the few fertile women left in a world ruled by a totalitarian regime. Women are considered property, but Moss attempts to keep her identity and humanity in the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel.

Moss delivered her thank you in rapid-fire, and at one point her speech needed to be bleeped.

