Artists Paint Scenes of Hope After Vandalism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local artist is donating his time to decorate a few boarded-up windows along the Delmar Loop, the scene of a destructive protest Saturday night.

Andy Cross got permission from the owners of Salt and Smoke to paint an eagle and dove on the plywood outside the University City restaurant.

“The eagle is our country, it’s the symbol of freedom and liberty, and the dove is a symbol of peace. Hopefully we can work together,” he says.

Cross says he also painted murals on plywood in Ferguson a few years back, after store windows were shattered during protests there.

