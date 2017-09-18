Listen To Win Tickets To O’Jays With The Spinners

Win: A pair of tickets to see The O’Jays with very special guest The Spinners

Contest Ends: Friday, September 22, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show on KMOX all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The O’Jays with very special guest The Spinners on November 10, 2017 at The Family Arena.

The O’Jays are touring history, a connection to an era and a sound that formed the soundtrack for the lives of several generations. The O’Jays are still hitting the road with the same electrifying energy they’ve had for over 50 years.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 22, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen