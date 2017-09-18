PCL Champions Memphis Redbirds to Play For National Championship

Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In St. LouisOver 55 million people in our country are of hispanic origin. And St. Louis is not under represented by this colorful and rich culture. From September 15 to October 15, hispanics and anyone who loves the hispanic culture will pay tribute to this wonderful hispanic heritage by enjoying several events around town. Yes, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and there are lots of reasons to get out and immerse yourself in the culture. Not the least of which is, it’s just fun!