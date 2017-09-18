PHOTOS: East St. Louis Casino Queen Armed Robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police say a security guard shot and wounded during an armed robbery at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis did not have a weapon.
Three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen about 2:55 a.m. Sunday. Illinois State Police say the suspects fired at the unarmed guard before escaping with an unknown amount of cash.
The guard is in stable condition at an area hospital. There are no reports of injuries to any casino patrons.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Elbert Jennings at (618) 571-4124, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.