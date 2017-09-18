PHOTOS: East St. Louis Casino Queen Armed Robbery

Filed Under: armed robbery, Casino Queen, East St. Louis, Illinois State Police
(Courtesy of Illinois State Police)

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police say a security guard shot and wounded during an armed robbery at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis did not have a weapon.

screen shot 2017 09 18 at 9 26 47 pm PHOTOS: East St. Louis Casino Queen Armed Robbery

(Courtesy of Illinois State Police)

Three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen about 2:55 a.m. Sunday. Illinois State Police say the suspects fired at the unarmed guard before escaping with an unknown amount of cash.

The guard is in stable condition at an area hospital. There are no reports of injuries to any casino patrons.

screen shot 2017 09 18 at 9 26 58 pm PHOTOS: East St. Louis Casino Queen Armed Robbery

(Courtesy of Illinois State Police)

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Elbert Jennings at (618) 571-4124, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen