Police: 123 Arrested in Sunday Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The arrest report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday’s demonstrations includes 123 people, most of whom were charged with failure to disperse.
The arrests took place at various locations on Pine and Olive in downtown St. Louis. The vast majority were in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Those arrested range in age from 17 to 57. About 46 percent are white, and 54 percent are black.
The incident report shows that most of the individuals were from St. Louis, but also from Chesterfield, Fenton, Union, St. Peters and Dupo, Illinois.
There were nine out-of-towners picked up by police — two each from Chicago and Kansas City, and one from New York City, Pennellville, New York, Memphis and San Francisco. Two were charged with resisting arrest, one was also charged with knowingly burning.
