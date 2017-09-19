See the Huge Difference Between Old & New Scoreboard at Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today was the first time the St. Louis Blues were introduced to the brand new center-hung scoreboard at Scottrade Center.
The new video board, lighting upgrades and new seating options were part of phase 1 of the three-year arena renovations at Scottrade. The new video board was the most anticipated by fans.
With the help of $65 million in funding from the city of St. Louis and $90 million of their own money, the Blues will spend the next three summers renovating the 23-year-old facility.
Tuesday was the first day the players skated under the new lights and scoreboard. For more video from inside of the Blues, check out the KMOXSports Instagram story:
Tonight the Blues begin it’s 2017 preseason against the Dallas Star, but just half the squad traveled to the 7:30 p.m. game. Here is the Blues roster for tonight’s game, as posted on StLouisBlues.com:
Forwards: Ivan Barbashev, Samuel Blais, Kyle Brodziak, Robby Fabbri, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, MacKenzie MacEachern, Wade Megan, Justin Selman, Vladimir Sobotka, Alexander Steen, Robert Thomas, Tage Thompson
Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Carl Gunnarsson, Nate Prosser, Jordan Schmaltz, Thomas Vannelli, Jake Walman
Goalies: Carter Hutton, Jordan Binnington