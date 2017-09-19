See the Huge Difference Between Old & New Scoreboard at Scottrade Center

Filed Under: center, new, renovations, Scoreboard, St. Louis Blues, video board

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today was the first time the St. Louis Blues were introduced to the brand new center-hung scoreboard at Scottrade Center.

The new video board, lighting upgrades and new seating options were part of phase 1 of the three-year arena renovations at Scottrade. The new video board was the most anticipated by fans.

With the help of $65 million in funding from the city of St. Louis and $90 million of their own money, the Blues will spend the next three summers renovating the 23-year-old facility.

Tuesday was the first day the players skated under the new lights and scoreboard. For more video from inside of the Blues, check out the KMOXSports Instagram story:

#STLBlues 1st time under the new video board at Scottrade #blues #LGB

A post shared by KMOXSports (@kmoxsports) on

Tonight the Blues begin it’s 2017 preseason against the Dallas Star, but just half the squad traveled to the 7:30 p.m. game. Here is the Blues roster for tonight’s game, as posted on StLouisBlues.com:

Forwards: Ivan Barbashev, Samuel Blais, Kyle Brodziak, Robby Fabbri, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, MacKenzie MacEachern, Wade Megan, Justin Selman, Vladimir Sobotka, Alexander Steen, Robert Thomas, Tage Thompson

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Carl Gunnarsson, Nate Prosser, Jordan Schmaltz, Thomas Vannelli, Jake Walman

Goalies: Carter Hutton, Jordan Binnington

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen