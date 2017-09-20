Another Protest of Stockley Verdict Planned in Clayton

Police block the streets for protesters during a peaceful protest outside of St. Louis Metropolitian Police Headquarters in St. Louis on September 17, 2017. A non-guilty verdict of a former white St. Louis policeman in the 2011 shooting of a black man in St. Louis has resulted in two nights of peaceful marching eventually turning violent. Jason Stockley was acquitted of first degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 11, 2011 following a high-speed chase. Police have made nearly 50 arrests while a score of businesses have suffered broken windows. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Protesters were relatively quiet Tuesday in the St. Louis area, but will be back out on Wednesday with another protest planned for 5 p.m. at Shaw Park in Clayton.

Protests over the weekend and into Monday were being organized through social media, and a new image with the plan for Tuesday’s protest was shared around 9 a.m.

The planned gathering was also posted to the St. Louis Reddit page.

A similar graphic was used last Thursday to plan the protests at The Delmar Loop, Kiener Plaza, St. Louis Police Headquarters and other locations.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson, drew in leaders from the Catholic, Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths for a interfaith prayer service. Some demonstrators marched down Market Street toward City Hall after the event. There was very little police presence, no one was arrested and no property damage reported.

