Budweiser, Lyft Team Up to Offer 150,000 Free Rides

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Budweiser and Lyft are teaming up to give 150,000 free rides starting Thursday and lasting through the end of the year.

People in 9 states, including Illinois and Missouri, can head to Budweiser’s Facebook and Instagram pages starting at 2:00 p.m. every Thursday to get up to $20 in ride credits to use that weekend — the idea is to use $10 on the way there, $10 on the way back.

The rides have to be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The initiative is part of Budweiser’s new #GiveADamn campaign against drunk driving.

