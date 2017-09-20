Cardinals Recall Aledmys Diaz, Josh Lucas From AAA Memphis

CINCINNATI, OH, (Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have recalled infielder Aledmys Diaz and right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas from Memphis (AAA). Both players will join the Cardinals in Cincinnati for tonight’s game against the Reds, upping the team’s active roster to 36 players.

Diaz, 27, began the year with St. Louis, batting .260 with 7 home runs and 20 RBI in 71 games before being optioned to Memphis following the game on June 27. Diaz, who still leads the Cardinals with his 19 infield hits, had 23 extra base hits among his 71 safeties at the Major League level.

In 46 games at triple-A, Diaz batted .253 with 4 home runs and 26 RBI as the Memphis club posted a franchise record 91 wins and won the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Diaz played 28 games at shortstop, nine at third base and six at second base for the Redbirds.

Lucas, 26, who made his Major League debut with 2.0 innings of relief at Pittsburgh on August 19, is being recalled for a second time this season. The Cardinals 21st round draft pick in 2010 finished the season with 17 saves for Memphis (3rd in the PCL), and provided the rescue in the Redbirds pennant-clinching win on Sunday at El Paso, Texas. Lucas fanned 68 batters in his 60.0 innings of work for the triple-A Redbirds and walked only 12.

The Redbirds lost last night’s Triple-A National Championship game to the Durham Bulls 5-3.

The 2017 edition of the @GildanOnline National Championship Game was one we won't forget. Thanks for a great show, @swbrailriders 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ql6C1B2zVS — Triple-A Baseball (@TripleABaseball) September 20, 2017

Diaz wears uniform no. 36 and Lucas wear no. 77.

