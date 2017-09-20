St. Louis Native, US Soccer Prodigy Josh Sargent to Sign Pro Contact in Germany

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After Josh Sargent turns 18 in February, the St. Louis native will sign a professional contract with German Bundesliga side SV Werder Bremen. Sargent has become U.S. Soccer’s next great hope, after breakout performances with the U17 and U20 U.S. National Teams.

Bremen announced the agreement on Twitter Wednesday morning, posting a photo of the former St. Louis Scott Gallagher star with Tim Steidten, the head of squad planning and scouting at Werder Bremen:

El #Werder se complace en anunciar la llegada, para el próximo año, de la joven promesa estadounidense Joshua #Sargent. 📝👌 pic.twitter.com/4bg63LQWY7 — SV Werder Bremen ES (@werderbremenES) September 20, 2017

“My full concentration is first and foremost on the World Cup and the time I have left in Missouri,” Sargent said in a story posted by the German team. “But I am really looking forward to next year and the new challenge in Bremen. Werder made a huge effort with me and they have always shown in the past that they give young players like myslef an ideal introduction to professional football. That meant that my decision to continue my career in Bremen was not a hard one to make.”

Here is Sargent talking about his verbal commitment to Bremen:

Sargent will next been seen at the U17 World Cup in India, beginning next month, then Steidten says he will report to the U23 squad with Bremen after his contract signing in February.

Sargent first made his way into the national team spotlight during the Nike International Friendlies last December, scoring five time in three games. Then took the U.S. U17’s to the championship of CONCACAF U17 World Cup qualifying. Just days later, Sargent was promoted to the U.S. U20 World Cup team and went on to score four goals, almost winning the golden boot as one of the youngest players at the tournament.

