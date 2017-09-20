St. Louis Startup Debuts Mid Controlled Drones

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As we’ve reported, St. Louis tech start-ups are on a roadshow in San Francisco this week, surprising Silicon Valley about what’s happening in the Midwest.

One of our companies has come up with a way to control a drone using mind-control software.

Mark Neville, CTO of Astral AR, says you put the wearable technology on your head and it reads the electrical current from your brain and navigates the drone accordingly. Neville says a lot of those at the big Tech-Crunch Disrupt conference do a double-take at the tech coming out of St. Louis.

“We can hang with the best, technology wise,” he says.

There’s actually a whole section at Disrupt called the St. Louis pavilion. While other countries have pavilions to show off their brightest start-ups, St. Louis is the only city with one.

