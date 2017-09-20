Tarasenko Gives Blues First Preseason Win

ST. LOUIS (AP)- Vladimir Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game 2:58 into overtime, giving the Blues a 3-2 preseason win.
Tarasenko’s first goal, at 6:51 of the first period, opened the scoring. Jaden Schwartz also scored for St. Louis, tying it at 2 late in the second period.
St. Louis starter Jake Allen made 11 saves on 13 shots in two periods. Reserve Ville Husso stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime.
Zac Dalpe scored both goals for Columbus. Ivan Kulbakov took the loss, despite making eight saves on nine shots. Starter Brad Thiessen made 25 saves in two periods.
