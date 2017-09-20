Webster University Holds Stockley Verdict Discussions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Monday, Webster University was among other institutions holding small group discussions following the Stockley verdict. President Beth Stroble and Provost Julian Schuster posted a video on the university’s website.
“We know members of our community are struggling with how to reconcile the verdict and the responses to it with their values and hopes and dreams. This is a time of uncertainty for many,” Stroble says.
Stroble says Tuesday’s group discussion was not the beginning to the many questions faculty, staff and students have but she said “The more we hear one another, the more we can help and rely on one another.”