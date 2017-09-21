Umpire Writes a Letter To Softball Teams For ‘Above And Beyond’ Sportsmanship

Filed Under: Brad Hinson, catcher, game, Grace Beherle, High School, Kaili Edler, KMOX Sports Spotlight, Lauryn Greer, letter, message, northwest, Players, softball, sportsmanship, Teams, Tournament, Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s usually an umpire’s job to stay out of the headlines. But this time Brad Hinson is happy to share his story.

Hinson was behind the plate when the Webster Groves and Northwest softball teams played last month. After that game he did something he never had before. He wrote a letter to both schools, saying that game had “The most professionalism I have ever seen on the field of play.”

Click here to read Hinson’s letter to Webster Groves

But the players says it was just another game.

Click here to see our past KMOX Sports Spotlight

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen