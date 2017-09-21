Umpire Writes a Letter To Softball Teams For ‘Above And Beyond’ Sportsmanship

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s usually an umpire’s job to stay out of the headlines. But this time Brad Hinson is happy to share his story.
Hinson was behind the plate when the Webster Groves and Northwest softball teams played last month. After that game he did something he never had before. He wrote a letter to both schools, saying that game had “The most professionalism I have ever seen on the field of play.”
Click here to read Hinson’s letter to Webster Groves
But the players says it was just another game.
Click here to see our past KMOX Sports Spotlight