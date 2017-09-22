ACLU Sues City of St. Louis Over Stockley Protest Police Tactics

Filed Under: ACLU, ACLU Missouri, Jason Stockley, Jason Stockley protests, SLMPD, St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: A woman confronts police as protestors demonstrate through the city streets following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Protests erupted today following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who was charged with first-degree murder last year in the shooting death of motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The ACLU of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis alleging unconstitutional police conduct.

The organization says police used chemical agents – in other words, pepper spray and tear gas – without proper protocol, violated due process by “kettling” protesters downtown Sunday night, and interfered with the recording of police activity during protests by using flash lights and strobe lights.

The ACLU says it understands police are under enormous pressure with long shifts and being the subject of the protests, but says that’s “no excuse for violating the constitution.”

The ACLU of Missouri’s Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman says in a statement, “to create long term change, we must address the problems of policing and racial disparities collaboratively.”

More than 160 people have been arrested since demonstrations began Sept. 15 after Jason Stockley was ruled not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Listen Live

Listen