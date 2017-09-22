ACLU Sues City of St. Louis Over Stockley Protest Police Tactics

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The ACLU of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis alleging unconstitutional police conduct.
The organization says police used chemical agents – in other words, pepper spray and tear gas – without proper protocol, violated due process by “kettling” protesters downtown Sunday night, and interfered with the recording of police activity during protests by using flash lights and strobe lights.
The ACLU says it understands police are under enormous pressure with long shifts and being the subject of the protests, but says that’s “no excuse for violating the constitution.”
The ACLU of Missouri’s Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman says in a statement, “to create long term change, we must address the problems of policing and racial disparities collaboratively.”
More than 160 people have been arrested since demonstrations began Sept. 15 after Jason Stockley was ruled not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.