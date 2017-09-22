Obamacare Repeal Faces Another Repeal Attempt

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The latest GOP plan to repeal Obamacare is facing a September 30th deadline, with uncertainty even among Republicans whether it will pass. Illinois Republican Congressman Mike Bost says he’s waiting to see how the Senate might change the bill.
“If it comes over, and we read through it and weigh it out, does it make it better than our existing situation with the collapsing system that we have now, and if it makes it better, I will be supporting it,” he says.
Critics say the plan, as it’s now written, could cause huge premium markups for people with pre-existing conditions, and leave 32 million more people without health coverage after 2026.