Panera CEO Promotes New Kid’s Menu with a Dare

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The CEO of Sunset Hills-based Panera Bread has a challenge for his fast food rivals. Ron Shaich bets they won’t eat their own restaurants’ kids meals for a week.
“I can tell you, I would happily live off Panera’s kid’s menu. I wonder what the CEOs of the largest companies in our industry would say?” he says.
It’s a promotion for Panera’s new kids menu, which is really the entire menu. Kids can pick almost anything off of Panera’s menu and get a smaller-sized version. And no, there are no toys.