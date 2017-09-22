Some Advocates Not Satisfied with Pope’s Actions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Pope Francis says he’s not giving any second chances to priests who abuse children and will not sign any pardons for clergy found guilty of abuse. But those words ring hollow with Barbara Dorris of St. Louis, the managing director of SNAP.

“He says it’s a priority, he says it’s important. This is a Pope who has been able to take action. When the bishop in Germany was going to renovate his house for millions of euros, he took decisive action. When there’s been problems in the Vatican bank, he took decisive action. So for us, this says ‘this is a choice,” she says.

The Pope at a Thursday meeting in Rome says clergy abusers will be face the firmest measures possible, and bishops and religious superiors who cover up for them, the pope says, will be held accountable.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook