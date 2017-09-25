Protesters Held in “Disturbing” Conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local attorney is going public with her “disturbing” encounter at the St. Louis County Justice Center where Stockley protesters were being held.
Susan Block, a former county judge, says the facility was on lockdown for the first time in her experience and many detainees were unable to gain access to needed medication.
She said relatives were waiting peacefully outside, but they had either been misinformed or given no information at all.
“They have no idea of how to get through the bureaucracy and get them the medication they needed,” she says.
Block says eventually a judge ordered that those being held get the medicine they needed, but added that with police and courts under extreme duress right now the local system is “like a ship without a captain”.