St. Louis Man Sentenced to 40 Years in Shooting Death

Filed Under: leon rivers, ramon demery, shooting death, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in January 2015.

Ramon Demery, 32, was sentenced for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He was convicted in August of fatally shooting Leon Rivers, 34, at a St. Louis house. Demery claimed the shooting was self-defense.

Police have said that Demery went into the home of a woman he knew and pointed a gun at her head, forcing her to flee from the home.

Authorities say Demery ordered Rivers to run and shot him in the side. Rivers died in the street. The woman and several children in the home weren’t injured.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen