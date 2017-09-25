Toddler Playing With Gun Kills Sleeping Father in Missouri

Filed Under: accidental shooting, Darrion Noble
(File photo. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images.)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Police say three other children were in the home where a 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father Saturday afternoon.

Darrion Noble, 27, was asleep in his home in the 5400 block of Arlington when the gun went off while being handled by the toddler.

Noble died at the scene.

It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child found it.

The other children inside at the time, were 5, 11 and 13 years old.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen