Toddler Playing With Gun Kills Sleeping Father in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Police say three other children were in the home where a 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father Saturday afternoon.
Darrion Noble, 27, was asleep in his home in the 5400 block of Arlington when the gun went off while being handled by the toddler.
Noble died at the scene.
It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child found it.
The other children inside at the time, were 5, 11 and 13 years old.
