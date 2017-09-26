Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Chiefs Lose Kicker Cairo Santos to Injury

Associated Press
Filed Under: Cairo Santos, Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cairo Santos #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve and claimed rookie kicker Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

The moves were made Tuesday. The Chiefs did not say whether Santos would be designated to return his season. He would need to remain on IR for at least six weeks, then have two weeks to return to the roster.

Santos was hit on a field goal attempt in Sunday’s victory over the Chargers, drawing a personal foul penalty, but coach Andy Reid did not mention him among the injuries after the game.

Santos also missed time in training camp with a groin injury.

Butker, who finished his college career as Georgia Tech’s career scoring leader, will have an extra day to get up to speed. Kansas City plays the Redskins on Monday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen