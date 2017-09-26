Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Coming To St. Louis

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi is coming to Scottrade Center on Friday, October 5, 2018!

The critically acclaimed Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi will bring the world of Westeros to arenas across Europe starting in May of 2018. Additionally, due to popular demand, a second North American leg of the tour has been added for the Fall of 2018, giving fans the opportunity to watch in wonder as famed composer Ramin Djawadi leads an orchestra and choir performing music from all seven seasons of the iconic, Emmy® Award-winning HBO series. The new dates for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi will include new music and footage from Season 7, as well a new custom stage design and mesmerizing visuals courtesy of state of the art video technology.

As rich as the stories, intrigue and world of Game of Thrones®, Ramin’s celebrated music for the show has resonated with fans from the very beginning, as the meticulously constructed songs underscored the emotional weight of key moments between beloved characters, lent scale to massive battle sequences and brought to life songs referenced in George R.R. Martin’s books.

 General public on-sale this Friday, September 29th at 10am.

For more ticket information click here. 

