St. Louis Startups Shine in San Fransisco

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis startups took a trip to San Fransisco last week. One of them, a service called Traaqr, launched their product publicly for the first time at the Tech-Crunch Disrupt Conference. Founder Brian Handrigan says they help advertisers know for sure whether their online ads result in real-world phone calls.

“We bring that same Amazon effect styled data, to folks that have a click, then a call, then a conversion. We train the systems like Google, with what worked and what didn’t work,” he says.

This month, St. Louis start-ups fanned out from New York to San Francisco, to make connections and make the local tech scene more visible.

