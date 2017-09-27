He’s Back – Jobless Man Hands Out Resumes At Cards Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local man desperate to find a job is hoping that lightning strikes twice.

Just like he did two years ago, 46-year-old Metro East resident Donnie Grooms stood outside Busch Stadium Wednesday night wearing a tie and waving a big yellow sign that read “Unemployed. My family’s dreams don’t work unless I do! Please take a resume”.

“It’s a little bit diminishing to my pride, and it brings me a little bit of humility,” Grooms admitted. “But you know, I will literally do anything for my kids. It may look like I’m doing this for a career for myself, but I’m doing this so I can provide for them the best life that they deserve.”

So if he got a job this way when his unorthodox job search went viral, why is he back?

His two-year contract recently expired, according to Grooms.

“I’ve been unemployed for six weeks and I need to work,” he said, repeating that he’s willing to do whatever it takes “for my kids and for my family”.

Several people filing into the Cards-Cubs game gave Grooms curious looks, most ignored him and a few actually stopped to talk with him.

Greg Witt was the first to take one of Grooms’ resumes.

Would he actually hire someone hawking himself on the street, just steps away from where street performers were banging on empty paint cans for tips?

“Absolutely,” Winn replied right away. “It’s about work ethic. The work ethic you have looking for a job is the same work ethic you’re going to have doing a job, is the way I look at it. So I give him absolute credit for doing this.”

As for Grooms, if his streetside approach to landing a job doesn’t capture lightning in a bottle the second time around, he won’t be any worse off so it’s definitely worth a shot.

“This is not an easy thing to do,” he confided. “And anybody who is looking for a job knows it’s easier to find a job when you have a job, and when you don’t have a job it’s tough. And finding a job is a full-time job.”

Grooms added that anyone looking to hire can contact him at dgroomsii@gmail.com.