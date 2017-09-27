Local Restaurant Owners Organize Filipino Night Market

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It might be a first in the region, a nighttime farmer’s market with an international twist.

Guerrilla Street Food, the Filipino food truck and casual restaurant in St. Louis, announces the Guerrilla Alliance Night Market. The celebration of Filipino culture will take place at the Midtown Farmers Market on Saturday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event includes live cooking demonstrations, traditional Filipino music and dance performances as well as market booths with goods from local farmers, artisans, as well as Filipino specialties dishes available for purchase.

Guerrilla Street Food Co-owners Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty traveled to the Philippines last year that forever changed them and reaffirmed their passion for Filipino cuisine. After traveling through the streets of Cebu, Tagaytay, Cabiao, Manila, Pampanga, and Batangas, one cultural experience that stuck with them was the visits to the fresh, open air markets. The Guerrilla Alliance Night Market will bring that experience to St. Louis for the largest event in the series yet.

