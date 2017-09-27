Metro East School Still Sinking into the Ground

SWANSEA, ILL. (KMOX) – There’s good news and bad news for that Metro East school that closed due to mine subsidence. The bad news is that the school is still sinking into the ground.
The good news is that the rate at which it’s sinking has slowed, according to Wolf Branch Schools superintendent Scott Harres.
“The data that they were able to give me as of Friday, they told me that in the beginning the building was moving about an inch and quarter a day, and as of last week it was down to moving about 6 millimeters a day,” he says.
Harres has high hopes the Middle School can be salvaged and repaired.
In the meantime Middle School Students are squeezing into classes at the nearby elementary school, effectively doubling that facility’s student population.